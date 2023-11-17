DEPA Commercial: Investing in the first thermal power plant in Albania

DEPA Commercial’s board gave the green light for the company’s participation in the development of the first thermal electricity production unit in Albania, marking the expansion of its activities.

DEPA Commercial will participate with a 35% stake in FIER Thermoelectric SA’s equity capital.

The company was founded in September 2022 by GEK Terna and GENER2 for the development of an electricity production unit, using natural gas, with a power of 174 MW at Relievi Roskovec, Albania.

DEPA Commercial has signed a long-term contract to supply the unit with natural gas.

This new plant will allow Albania to significantly reduce electricity imports and manage the country’s growing energy demand efficiently and more flexibly.

The Managing Director of DEPA Commercial, Konstantinos Xifaras, said: “DEPA Commercial is constantly expanding its activities as a modern, vertically integrated company, especially in the field of power generation. After the investments in photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 815 MW, and our participation in the power plant in Alexandroupolis, with a capacity of 840 MW, we are entering a new market, in Albania, participating in the first thermal power plant.

DEPA Commercial is emerging as one of the most dynamically developing energy companies in Southeast Europe, consistently participating and undertaking initiatives that contribute to the energy stability of the region.”