European Community Shipowners’ Associations: Priority for green fuels

The shipping industry raised to the international community the issue of possible lack of sufficient quantities of green fuels for shipping, in the framework of the implementation of the goals for decarbonization until 2050.

Apart from the technical or other difficulties presented in the development of clean carbon fuels for shipping, all the organizations have pointed out on the one hand the cost and on the other hand the high competition that will exist with other industries to secure sufficient quantities.

These remarks seem to be verified in practice, since, as the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) pointed out, Brussels is considering giving further incentives to the use of additional quantities of biofuels and RFNBOs in heavy road transport by introducing the so-called Carbon Correction Factor ( CCF).

ECSA considers that there are other solutions for heavy vehicles to achieve decarbonization, which is not the case for the shipping sector, and called for no “unnecessary” further incentives for heavy vehicles and for shipping to be a priority.

“The current lack of availability risks blocking the decarbonization of the sector,” it underlined.