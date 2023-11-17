Technical companies warn over possible stalemate in construction sites

Technical companies, through the Association of Greek Contracting Companies (SATE), are warning the leadership of the Ministry of Infrastructure about the possibility of not being able to smoothly implement the projects they have undertaken.

In an extensive letter to the Minister of Infrastructure, Christos Staikouras and the Deputy Minister, Nikos Tahiaos, they cited data on the large increases in construction costs, criticizing the fact that the Ministry of Infrastructure is delaying putting the price adjustment system into operation as well as address the shortage of technical personnel.

The above are characterized as unreasonable by the technical companies, “if one considers the funds that are expected to be invested in construction projects in the next 5 years.”

Since 2020, the industry has stressed the necessity of productive operation of the Unified Pricing System and Technical Specifications for Projects and Studies. Although it was established in March 2021, with Law 4782/2021 (after requests from the contracting sector since 2010) it has not yet been operational. It took 13 months to issue the legally required Joint Ministerial Decision in April 2022, and to this day, 18 months later, the company’s board of directors has not been formed.

The appointment by ministerial decision of the three remaining members that make up the Board of Directors is also pending, i.e. the president and managing director and the representative of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Higher construction materials

SATE accompanies its letter with examples in relation to the increase in construction costs. As it mentioned, among other things, the cost of aluminum constructions has increased by approximately 60%.

All wrought iron products have increased by at least 50% and the cost of painting work has also risen by at least 50% since 2020.