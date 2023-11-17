National Bank: Public offering oversubcribed eight times

A public offering of National Bank of Greece (NBG) shares by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) was oversubscribed eight times, with the share price estimated at 5.30- 5.44 euros.

The Fund also exercised the 2% option while the amount collected exceeded 7 billion euros.

The total number of shares offered was 201,237,334 (percentage 20%+2%).

Before the opening of the Athens Stock Exchange on Friday, the Fund will make announcements regarding the allocation of investors, in Greece and abroad, while next Tuesday the shares will be credited to their accounts.