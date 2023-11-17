Hatzidakis unveils 352-million euro support measures

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis presented a package of support measures totaling 352 million euros for 2.3 million citizens in order to help them cope with higher cost of living.

The economic aid will be paid at Christmas and concerns 800,000 families with children, 1.055 million pensioners, 210,000 citizens receiving the minimum guaranteed income support, and 225,000 citizens receiving a special needs subsidy.

The government also plans an extra subsidy of up to 200 euros to pensioners, double the amount for market pass, a heating subsidy, the youth pass and an 8% increase in the minimum guaranteed income, in December. The total amount reached 717 million euros in December.

Moreover, the extraordinary solidarity allowance will be paid to the following groups of citizens: