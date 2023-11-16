HFSF: 22% of National Bank will be sold from 5.30 euros per share and above

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) decided, due to high demand, to increase the disposal of the National Bank of Greece (NBG) shares.

The Fund also announced that it will choose offers higher than 5.30 euros since the demand is high.

According to the Fund’s announcement:

“The Board of Directors of the HFSF, during its meeting on November 15, 2023, and after being informed by the Administrators of the International Offer regarding the demand that has been manifested so far in the context of the International Offer, expressed its intention to exercise the Option to Increase the Offer, so that the total number of Offered Shares increases from 182,943,031 to 201,237,334.

Furthermore, in view of the strong demand, in accordance with the same decision of the HFSF Board of Directors, the Administrators will inform investors participating in the International Offer that offers below the amount of five euros and thirty cents (€5.30) per Offered Share, will probably not be taken into account in the allocation of Offered Shares.”