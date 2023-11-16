Greek budget: Primary surplus of 6.084 billion euros in Jan-Oct

Greece’s state budget recorded a primary surplus of 6.084 billion euros in January-October, up from a 1.746 billion surplus target and a primary deficit of 350 million euros in the corresponding period in 2022, the finance ministry said.

More specifically, the general government budget showed a deficit of 477 million euros versus a budget target for a deficit of 3.484 billion and a deficit of 4.770 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Net revenue totaled 53.929 billion euros, up by 867 million compared to the targets. Tax revenue rose 8.4% to 50.821 billion euros, tax returns reached 5.550 billion euros, up 545 million from targets.

Moreover, Public Investment Programme revenue totaled 2.808 billion euros, down 881 million compared to the targets.

Budget spending amounted to 54.406 billion euros, reduced by 2.140 billion from targets and up 767 million from the same period last year. Regular budget spending was reduced by 941 million euros.

In October, budget revenue amounted to 5.633 billion euros, up 844 million from the targets. Tax revenue totaled 5.905 billion euros, up 16.4% from targets, while tax returns stood at 564 million euros, down 16 million from targets. Public Investment Programme revenue was 107 million euros, up 18 million from targets.