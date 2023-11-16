Greek tourism: The action plan for its further development – 387 million euro projects

Tοurism Minister Olga Kefalogianni presented the main actions of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for tourism development.

She pointed out that the foundations are being laid and the conditions are being created for Greek tourism to enter a new trajectory, renew itself, develop and open new paths. Our goal, she said, is that Greek tourism remains attractive, competitive, sustainable, with respect for the environment, people and local communities.

The minister referred to the projects that have been planned and are being implemented with resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund, totaling approximately 387 million euros and which aim:

To promote the sustainability of destinations.

To diversify and improve the competitiveness of the Greek tourism product.

To upgrade tourism education and training.

To enhance the promotion of the Greek tourist product with a new approach and use of new tools.

Four actions are already underway and will be implemented immediately, regarding the upgrading of ski and mountain resorts, the improvement of accessibility to beaches and the upgrading of tourist ports. Resources of approximately 222 million euros have already been mobilized for the implantation of these actions.

Kefalogianni pointed out that the ministry is working intensively to achieve the maximum absorption of the available resources, while she emphasized that it has the plan and the political will to make the best use of this great opportunity. As she noted, “with the implementation of all the projects, we aim at the development of the whole country and the distribution of its benefits to society and citizens in a balanced, fair and remunerative way.”