Thessaloniki Port: The new tender for Pier 6 ensures the interests of the company

The construction of Pier 6 at the port of Thessaloniki, after the re-launch of the tender, is expected to begin in the first half of 2024.

The Pier 6 expansion project will give new dynamics to the port, with an increase in freight traffic to the Balkans and Europe, as it will also be able to serve container ships with a capacity of up to 24,000 TEU.

Port sources reported to “Naftemporiki” that the re-launch of the tender for Pier 6 will not cause any delays in the implementation of the project, but essentially ensures the interest of all the shareholders of the company, including the Greek State.

As they said, following the legislative changes, the project adapts to the new situation and obligations of the port, while taking into account the significant revaluations of materials after the unforeseen events of international dimensions, such as the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, the project, which is estimated to take 36 months from the moment the new contractor is announced, becomes more competitive, as construction companies of the 6th grade, and not only the 7th grade, will be able to participate.

The budget of the project “Pier 6, expansion of port infrastructure” is estimated at 130 million euros, excluding VAT.

It is recalled that the Mytilineos-Rover Maritime-HDK Consortium was announced as the contractor in the first tender.