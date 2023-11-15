COP is bringing one of the company’s two global Hubs to Athens

The development of offshore wind farms in Greece is on an upward track. The management of the Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) expressed its intention to participate in such projects during an event organized by the company for the opening of its offices in Athens.

The event was attended and greeted by the Ambassador of Denmark, Per Fabricius Andersen, who referred to the benefits of COP’s investment in Greece and expressed confidence that Greece will succeed in the field of wind energy.

Invitation to foreign companies

“The call that the Greek government has addressed to foreign offshore wind companies has attracted the interest of an increasing number of companies,” Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy, Alexandra Sdoukou, said and emphasized that the COP came to Greece to make investments and create a hub that will serve the company’s needs around the world. “It is very important to work with international partners, leading companies in the sector of offshore wind, such as COP. I am glad that the COP is the first to respond. I promise that their trust in Greece will be justified and recognized. I congratulate you on your initiative,” she noted.

Greece’s competitive advantages

On his part, Thorbjørn Lund-Poulsen, Chief Financial Officer of COP, stated that “we did a survey before opening the offices in Athens. We talked to people in the industry and saw that Greece has competitive advantages. Greece has invested in its workforce, providing it with a high level of education.”

People here, he said, have knowledge and can take initiatives and responsibilities around the industry. “We also spoke with Deloitte (a company that provides financial, business consulting services) and they suggested the Greek market to bring our offices,” he noted. Finally, he also said that the company has a large presence and activity all over the world and now Greece is also at the center of their interest. With technology as their ally, they wish to develop offshore wind farms in the near future in the country.