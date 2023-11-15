Olympia Electronics: Investment of 3.5 million euros to integrate AI technologies, automation and expansion into new markets

Olympia Electronics announced that its new investment program, amounting to 3.5 million euros, includes automation systems, new products with the integration of AI technologies and the expansion into new markets.

As the managing directors of the company, Dimitris Lakasas and Nikos Arvanitidis, pointed out to “Naftemporiki”, the investment plan includes a new expansion of its facilities, as well as automation-digitalization of production processes based on the concept the smart factory, as well as the integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies in the security and fire detection systems produced by the company and development of new central security systems for very large facilities, such as skyscrapers, airports, etc.

The expansion in three new large markets is also planned, namely Australia, New Zealand and India. In two of the three markets in question, Olympia Electronics has already started export activity and will now proceed in cooperation with a local partner for R+D for electronic fire detection systems.

The company has active strategic partnerships with the US multinationals Honeywell and Carrier, while it also produces electronic security systems for the shipping sector with a new collaboration regarding the certification of the specific products with the French Bureau Veritas.

The turnover of Olympia Electronics is expected to reach 22 million euros, recording an increase of 5% compared to 2022. The profit before taxes amounted to 3.096 million euros.