PPC Renewables: The new small hydroelectric plant Makrochori II in operation

Public Power Corporation (PPC) is focusing on the production of clean energy, as another small hydroelectric plant of PPC Renewables has started its operation, bringing the number of small hydroelectric power plants of the PPC subsidiary to 20 and their total installed capacity to 88 MW.

The Makrochori II Small Hydroelectric Plant (MHP) is located in the Imathia Regional Unit (Alexandria municipality) and has an installed capacity of 4.84 MW.

The new project of PPC Renewables utilizes the water of the Aliakmonas river canal which irrigates areas of Imathia, Pella and Thessaloniki (about 900,000 acres) and supplies water to the urban complex of Thessaloniki.

The new small hydroelectric project includes Kaplan S-type hydro turbines, with a total nominal flow of 75 cubic meters of water per second. With the help of 6.3 kV generators, as well as the rest of the main and auxiliary electromechanical equipment, they convert the kinetic energy of the water into electricity.

Now, together with the existing small hydroelectric power plant Makrochori I of similar capacity, which utilizes the irrigation canal’s supplies for electricity generation, the two small hydroelectric projects of PPC Renewables will produce more than 50 GWh of green and clean energy every year, which corresponds to the needs of about 10,000 households. At the same time, their operation avoids the emission of 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

PPC Renewables, with 39 wind farms, 20 small hydroelectric plants, 32 photovoltaic plants and 1 hybrid power plant, with a total installed capacity of over 670 MW, and its ambitious investment plan, has positioned itself dynamically in the Greek renewable energy sector and lays the foundations to lead the energy transformation in the country.