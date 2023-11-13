DNA of Greek soccer fan on knife with traces of Katsouris’ blood

Greek police has found new evidence during the investigation into the murder of AEK F.C. supporter Michalis Katsouris. It is reminded that Katsouris died in clashes with Croatian football hooligans in Athens last August.

Αccording to police sources, the DNA of a 35-year-old Greek football fan was found on a knife that police collected at the crime scene. The knife had also traces of the victim’s blood on it.

The 35-year-old claimed that he had a knife on him when the clashes started and then lost it. He was arrested and is already in Nafplion prison serving an earlier outstanding prison sentence of 12 months.

He is expected to be examined by the authorities again in the next few days in order to determine whether he was involved in the deadly injury of the 29-year-old victim, Katsouris.