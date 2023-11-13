Optima bank: Net profit of 73.6 million euros in 9-mth, almost triple compared to last year

Optima bank announced its nine-month results, for the first time as a listed bank on the Athens stock exchange.

More specifically, it recorded 29.7 million euro profits in the third quarter, while nine-month profits reached 73.6 million euros, which increased by 175% compared to the same period last year. These profits correspond to 24.9% Return on Tangible Equity – RoTE, a rate that is by far the highest in Greece and one of the highest in Europe. The cost to core income ratio reached 26.3% in the third quarter of 2023.

Optima bank increased its loan balances, exceeding 2.2 billion euros, up by 59% compared to the corresponding period of 2022. Accordingly, deposits reached 3.1 billion euros, up 65% compared to September 2022.

Finally, the capital adequacy ratio, after the recent share capital increase by 151 million euros, reached 18.8%, enabling the bank to continue its growth path.

The president of Optima bank, Georgios Taniskidis, commented: “We are proud to announce today our financial results, which are a recognition of our strategy and our dedication to the customer, to the different banking approach and to good corporate management. At the beginning of Optima bank we dreamt, among other things, of success. Today we believe that we are experiencing it and we pledge to continue working for it, always with the values that have characterized us since our first day of operation. Our goal is to distribute a dividend for the year 2023 that will reach at least 30% of the year’s profits.”

On his part, the CEO of Optima bank, Dimitris Kyparissis, said: “The third quarter results we announced today prove that our bank is strong, with dynamics and excellent prospects. We managed to record excellent returns in all our indicators – deposits, loans, profits – in this quarter further strengthening the foundations for our future growth. We remain faithful to our commitment to be a reference bank in the Greek market, for the benefit of our shareholders, employees and customers.”