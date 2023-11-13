High prices: The 250-euro allowance, the market pass and other measures under consideration

The government is expected to announce new measures to support mainy vulnerable groups over the next few days amid soaring prices in basic goods.

A first step will be taken in the middle of the week when the course of execution of the October budget will be announced with the finance ministry sending positive messages.

An extraordinary allowance to support vulnerable households at Christmas seems the most likely scenario. More specifically, it will be a 200-250 euro allowance which will concern families with low incomes such as beneficiaries of the minimum guaranteed income, people with disabilities and unsubsidized unemployed, while the fiscal margins will determine whether the financial support will be extended to low pensioners.

Depending on the fiscal margins that will exist, the extension of Market Pass 2 for the last two months of the year is also on the table.

Another “pending issue” is related to the reduced VAT on restaurants, transport, tourism and culture and whether it will be extended until December 31, 2023. This specific issue will be finalized in the coming days and will be reflected in the final draft budget to be submitted to Parliament on November 21.