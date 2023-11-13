Intrakat’s priorities after Aktor acquisition

The management of Intrakat has already focused on the projects that Aktor has in its portfolio with changes of executives and on-site visits.

Intrakat has announced that its main priority is the completion of the Thessaloniki Metro.

Other important projects of the company the section of the Northern Road Axis of Crete Neapolis – Agios Nikolaos, in the Regional Unit of Lasithi, a public project worth 139.4 million euros, as well as the sections it has undertaken on the Patras – Pyrgos highway, worth 105.3 million euros.

Another portfolio passing to Intrakat is the projects in Romania. Aktor has 1.2-billion-euro projects in progress in the neighboring country with the Group’s management having announced that it is particularly interested in its further expansion.

The size of the new Intrakat group gives it the possibility to claim a significant share of the projects both in Greece and in Romania. Intrakat Group’s vision of creating a strong pillar in construction in Southeast Europe gets on track and is expected to generate value for the economy and the country, according to a recent announcement.