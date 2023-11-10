PPC: Enel Romania acquisition to create an energy leader

Public Power Corporation (PPC) acquisition of Enel Romania leads to a significant increase in a number of areas (number of customers, production base, networks). On a financial level, operating profits (EBITDA) are enhanced by 300-350 million euros. This means that the group’s EBITDA, which is expected to reach 1.2 billion euros this year, would be over 1.5 billion with a full (12-month) integration of the sizes of the subsidiary in Romania, according to the company.

In particular, the acquisition of Enel Romania will lead to an increase by 55% of PPC customers (from 5.6 to 8.7 million), RES production potential by 23% (from 3.9 to 4.8 gigawatts), the under development capacity by 50% (from 10 to 15 gigawatts), the length of distribution networks by 133,000 kilometers and recurring EBITDA by 300 million (from 1.2 to 1.5 billion).

Regarding Kotsovolos, it was pointed out that it can act as a catalyst for a holistic approach to consumers with a comprehensive range of products and services beyond energy: installation of photovoltaic and storage units, distribution network, installation and maintenance of devices, financial services (consumer loans, insurance, payments ), etc.

The management of PPC also presented the development path of RES: this month 669 megawatt units are in operation, another 355 megawatts will be added in the next 6 months and 1.2 gigawatts in 12-18 months. The ultimate goal is to develop 5.1 gigawatt units of which 4.9 have already practically cleared licensing.