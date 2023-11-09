ELTA: The reorganization of the network has been completed

Hellenic Post (ELTA) is entering into the second phase of structural transformation, in order to regain its pivotal role in the economy by the end of 2024. The new business plan implemented since last July aims to transform ELTA to a modern, extroverted and fully competitive postal services company, which will respond to the new market conditions, its managing director Grigoris Sklikas said.

According to Sklikas, the reorganization of the network was completed in 143 points throughout the country, with the closure of understaffed and loss-making stores, the reduction of operating costs and the better utilization of ELTA’s real estate.

Upgrading stores

At the same time, six central stores in Glyfada, Kifissia, Peristeri, Piraeus, Thessaloniki and Patras have already been upgraded, with the implementation of extended hours and the filling of gaps in their staffing, while in November another eight stores in Larissa, Trikala, Kalamata, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Ioannina and Kavala will be further enhanced.

In addition to the physical network of approximately 1,000 ELTA service points (of which 550 privately owned stores), another 600 new service points will be created, through franchises and partnerships with alternative last mile networks, PUDOs and shop-in shops. At the same time, “ELTA PostBox” points will be increased.

Restructuring of the distribution network

The innovations promoted include the restructuring of the distribution network of ELTA, with the aim of creating two strong central hubs in Attica and Thessaloniki, as well as local transit points that will cover the whole country.

In addition, a strategic alliance was made with the airline company Dronamics, the first cargo drone company in the world, in order to carry mail and parcels to remote areas. Furthermore, among the immediate priorities of the organization’s management is the integration of the expertise of ELTA Courier, which now has a total of 3,300 permanent employees and 1,600 contract employees.