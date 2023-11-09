International Humanitarian Conference for Gaza’s Civilian Population in Paris; Mitsotakis to reiterate Greece’s positions

Dramatic developments in the Middle East and the issue of civilians in Gaza will be discussed at the International Humanitarian Conference, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday, in Paris.

The Conference will be attended by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is expected to stress the need for humanitarian pauses so that there is a continuous flow of aid to the Gaza Strip. He will also repeat – according to sources – Greece’s readiness to contribute to the efforts for tension de-escalation and relief of the civilian population.

According to government sources, the prime minister will reiterate the Greek positions regarding the condemnation of Hamas terrorism and Israel’s right to self-defense according to International Law. He is expected to underline that all sides must respect International Humanitarian Law and stress his growing concern over civilian casualties in Gaza and the need to take concrete measures to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

It is recalled that Greece has already sent humanitarian aid with a C130 via Egypt. Greece is also in consultation with the parties involved and with Cyprus about the possibility of opening a humanitarian corridor by sea to the Gaza Strip, an operation that is operationally complex.

Mitsotakis will also repeat Greece’s firm position for a two-state solution in accordance with the UN resolutions at his meeting with Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh. According to government sources, he will underline the Greek position that Hamas is a terrorist organization that does not represent the Palestinian people and that the only legitimate representative of the Palestinians is the Palestinian Authority.