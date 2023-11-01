Labour Minister Georgiadis: The increase of average salary to 1,500 euros is feasible

Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced during the 6th Athens Investment Forum 2023 that the increase of the average salary to 1,500 euros at the end of four-year term is an achievable goal.

According to Georgiadis, this goal is feasible and can be achieved by developing the Greek economy and attracting new investments, which will create more jobs.

As he said, today, the average salary amounts to 1,090 euros.

The Minister of Labor also referred to what is happening in our country, which, on the one hand, the unemployment rate exceeds 10%, and on the other hand, there is a lack of labor force in several sectors of the economy, such as the construction sector, the agricultural sector, industry and the catering and tourism sectors.

“This is a structural problem,” explained Georgiadis, pointing out, however, that the unemployment rate may be lower than what the statistical indicators record, due to the existence of undeclared work.

Moreover, he stressed the need to strengthen the digital skills not only of employees in small and medium enterprises, but also of older citizens. And this, because it is necessary for them to learn to use the internet and new technologies, in order to be able to use the e-EFKA electronic services and, consequently, to make their lives easier.

In addition, the Minister of Labor underlined that the upgrading of skills and training contribute decisively to the efforts of the unemployed to find a job, while – in this way – the workers also manage to be more productive in the company they already work for or still have the possibility to look for a new job, with higher salaries.

Concluding his presentation, Georgiadis added that Greece also faces a demographic issue, which intensifies the labor shortage and the problems in our insurance system.