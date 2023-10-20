Mitsotakis: Greece a positive surprise amid a barrage of bad news

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was visiting Ioannina on Friday, reassured that the government will accelerate its work, despite the great geopolitical difficulties facing the world and the wider region.

“Greece is currently a positive surprise in an environment of negative news, having set in motion a very dynamic developmental course, with its public finances absolutely in good order,” Mitsotakis underlined.

Earlier, Mitsotakis visited the Igoumenitsa port.

“Today is a very important day not only for Igoumenitsa but for the whole of the Epirus region, which is really embarking on a journey into a new era from its largest port,” he said at the ceremony for the sale of the majority package of shares (67%) of the Igoumenitsa Port Organisation to a joint venture led by the Italian Grimaldi group.

“A significant international port is being upgraded, giving a boost to many sectors of economic and social life,” Mitsotakis stressed and added:

“The transfer of the management of the port of Igoumenitsa to a large shipping giant such as the Grimaldi group means further development for both the national and the local economy.

It is an important investment that will bring more than 84 million euros in revenues,” the Greek premier noted.