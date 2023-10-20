The development of yachting marks a new era for Greece’s tourism

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was represented by the Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Olympic Yacht Show, held at Olympic Marine in Lavrio.

The event, which is practically supported by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy as a sponsor for another year, has now become an institution and constitutes an important communication platform for the Greek shipbuilding market.

In his greeting, Stylianidis underlined that the development of yachting in Greece marks a new era for the country’s tourism, and is characterized as a very popular activity among Greeks and foreign visitors to the country.

Stylianidis emphasized that the ministry is committed to protecting and promoting the maritime sector which is an important part of our economy and contributes significantly and substantially to the employment and well-being of our citizens.

Concluding his greeting, he congratulated all contributors to the 3rd Olympic Yacht Show and expressed the deep appreciation of the prime minister and the government for the dedication of all those involved in promoting the maritime sector.