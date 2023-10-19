Papoutsanis: Cooperation agreement with multinational company in the final stage

The Papoutsanis company is in negotiations with multinationals and other smaller companies operating in the soap and cosmetics sector, aiming for new partnerships that will help it grow its turnover.

“Αn agreement with a large multinational company is in the final stage of implementation, with the start of the cooperation being placed in the first quarter of 2024 and full implementation by the third quarter. This agreement on an annual basis is estimated to contribute additional sales of approximately 6 million euros, while there are significant prospects for further expansion,” the company said in a statement.

According to Menelaos Tasopoulos, Managing Director of Papoutsanis, the company expects improved financial results for the whole year compared to last year despite the decrease in turnover in the nine months.

“The strategy of developing and offering innovative and quality products that meet the needs of consumers combined with extroversion create positive prospects for Papoutsanis,” he underlined.