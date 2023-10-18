IOGR: Strategic goal is the acquisition of large hotels in the main Greek tourist markets

The acquisition of hotel units with a large number of rooms in destinations served by air connections is part of the IOGR Group’s strategic development plan for the coming years, continuing its dynamic expansion in the tourism sector.

Following the very important synergies that the IOGR Group has already developed in the hotel sector through the company Hotel Brain, in which it maintains a strategic shareholding percentage, its strategic aim to provide an integrated and high-quality tourist product remains constant.

Ioannis Grylos, founder and president of the IOGR Group, said: “Our group’s goal is to strengthen synergies that contribute to the creation of even greater added value to the overall tourism product along with the acquisition of high-volume hotel units has now been included in the immediate priorities. We have achieved significant synergies and economies of scale, as well as optimal business risk management. Thus, we can be a preferred interlocutor in transactions involving hotel assets.”

Hotel Brain is the largest Greek hotel company, which operates through long-term hotel leases. Today, it has more than 100 privately owned hotels in its portfolio while it expects turnover of more than 100 million euros in 2023.