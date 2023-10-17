Intercargo: Represents 1/3 of the world’s dry and bulk fleet

A third of the world’s dry and bulk fleet in terms of deadweight, which reached a new record high at the end of August, is represented by the International Association of Dry Cargo Shippers (Intercargo).

Dry bulk carriers account for 43% of the global fleet (in tonnage) and carry around 55% of the world’s transport work.

On the occasion of the annual review, covering the period from September 2022 to August 2023, Intercargo Secretary General Dr Costas Gonis explained that the Association now has 250 members from 30 countries.

These are full members, comprising nearly 160 companies and registering 3,300 bulk carriers, together with associate member companies.

Intercargo provides a forum where shipowners, managers and operators of dry cargo ships are informed and can discuss issues such as safety and quality in ship operations, with an emphasis on operational efficiency and protection of the marine environment.

“Intercargo will continue to act in the best interests of all its members by addressing the key issues facing the dry bulk sector,” Gonis confirmed.