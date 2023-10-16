Real Estate Investment Companies: Investments in real estate total 4.6 billion euros

The real estate investments of the 9 Real Estate Investment Companies (AEEAP) totaled 4,603.4 billion euros at the end of June from 4,430.8 billion euros on 31.12.2022, up 3.9%.

Real Estate Investment Companies are developing and facing new challenges, such as increasing the free float, listing on the Stock Exchange, in a climate of uncertainty and a higher cost of money, which is now becoming more intense, due to developments in the Middle East.

According to a recent survey by KPMG, the value of Real Estate Investment Companies’ portfolios doubled from 2018 to 2022(from 2,100.5 million euros to 4,431.4 million euros, up 110%) as did their revenues, which amounted to 292.3 million euros from 139.9 million euros.

Real Estate Investment Companies started in 2018 with 471 properties and reached 655 in 2022 (up 38.4%). The biggest increase (19.7%) occurred between 2018 and 2019 (from 471 properties to 564), while the Funds From Operations (FFO) index rose 41.6% to 108.1 million euros from 76.46 million euros.