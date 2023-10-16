Logo Image

Real Estate Investment Companies: Investments in real estate total 4.6 billion euros

English

Real Estate Investment Companies: Investments in real estate total 4.6 billion euros

ΧΑΛΚΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΝΙΚΟΣ / INTIME NEWS

The real estate investments of the 9 Real Estate Investment Companies (AEEAP) totaled 4,603.4 billion euros at the end of June from 4,430.8 billion euros on 31.12.2022, up 3.9%.

Real Estate Investment Companies are developing and facing new challenges, such as increasing the free float, listing on the Stock Exchange, in a climate of uncertainty and a higher cost of money, which is now becoming more intense, due to developments in the Middle East.

According to a recent survey by KPMG, the value of Real Estate Investment Companies’ portfolios doubled from 2018 to 2022(from 2,100.5 million euros to 4,431.4 million euros, up 110%) as did their revenues, which amounted to 292.3 million euros from 139.9 million euros.

Real Estate Investment Companies started in 2018 with 471 properties and reached 655 in 2022 (up 38.4%). The biggest increase (19.7%) occurred between 2018 and 2019 (from 471 properties to 564), while the Funds From Operations (FFO) index rose 41.6%  to 108.1 million euros from 76.46 million euros.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube