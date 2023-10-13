Μηνύματα από Χεζμπολάχ για εμπλοκή στον πόλεμο-Σε συναγερμό οι ισραηλινές δυνάμεις στα βόρεια σύνορα της χώρας
Logo Image

HRADF cancels tender for the sale of DEPA Commercial

English

HRADF cancels tender for the sale of DEPA Commercial

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) decided to terminate the international tender process for the sale of 65% of the share capital of the company “DEPA Commercial S.A.” it said in an announcement.
According to the announcement, the Fund will examine the conditions that are emerging in the domestic and international natural gas markets and will evaluate the alternative possibilities.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube