Import prices on a downward trend – Drop 14.6% in August

Import prices “dropped” in August, fostering expectations for price de-escalation in other sectors. More specifically, a big drop (-60%) was recorded in the prices of the electricity and gas supply sector.
According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority, the General Index of Import Prices in Industry showed a decrease of 14.6% in August 2023 compared with August 2022. The corresponding index in August 2022 had recorded an increase of 32.0% compared with August 2021.
On a monthly basis, the overall index in August 2023 recorded an increase of 1.4% compared with July 2023. The corresponding index in August 2022 had recorded an increase of 1.6% compared with July 2022.
The twelve-month average overall index from September 2022 to August 2023, decreased by 4.1% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from September 2021 to August 2022, while the increase recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 31.1%
According to ELSTAT data, the annual decrease of the General Import Price Index by 14.6%, in August this year, is due to:
- a. 20.5% decrease in the MPI of the Non-Eurozone Market
- b. 0.1% decrease in the MPI of the Eurozone Market