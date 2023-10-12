Celestyal: Τemporarily suspended its cruises to Israel

Celestyal is temporarily changing its route on its award-winning ‘Three Continents’ cruise until the end of November 2023, while closely monitoring developments and maintaining constant communication with the Israeli authorities.

Therefore, instead of Israel, it will stop at the port of Heraklion, Crete, Its priority, as it noted, is the health, safety and comfort of its passengers. That is why, and after careful consideration, it changed its itineraries accordingly, temporarily replacing the Ashdod port, Israel, with the port of Heraklion, Crete.

Celestyal will soon contact all passengers and partners directly to inform them of the changes in their cruise, as well as the additional actions that will ensure their comfort and leisure.