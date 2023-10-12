IELKA: Greeks are cutting back on spending and changing eating habits

The per capita expenditure on food dropped by 5.8% at 1,825 euros in 2022 in comparison with 2009, the year before the start of the first fiscal crisis in Greece, according to a survey by the Institute for Research on Consumer Goods Retailing (IELKA).

More specifically, Greek consumers raised their spending on basic carbohydrates like bread (12%) and reduced spending in dairy products like milk (30%) and vegetables (43%) from 2009 to 2022.

The overall household food expenditure rose by 3.10%, which was attributed to price rises and a reduction in volume of items purchased. Therefore, the total spending by Greek householders for food in 2022 was 20.28 billion euros compared to 22.10 billion euros in 2009.

Changes in spending from 2009 to 2022 are as follow:

– Bread and bakery products spending rose 12%

– Beef spending fell 18%

– Olive oil spending down 17%

– Fruit and vegetable spending down 7% and 43% respectively

– Legumes and nuts, a 44% rise in spending for the former and a rise of 48% in the latter

– Spending for non-alcohol beverages dropped 9% but for alcoholic beverages it rose by 68%.