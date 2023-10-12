Defence Minister Dendias signs letter to extend NATO pipelines network

Greek National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, Bulgarian Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev and Romanian Deputy Minister of Defense Simona Cojocaru co-signed a letter for the extension of NATO’s Fuel Pipelines Network towards the Alliance’s East Flank’ on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

Greece’s “footprint as an energy hub is enhanced and the role of the port of Alexandroupolis is further upgraded,” Dendias posted on X (former Twitter).

The signing of the letter follows the trilateral meeting of the prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria and Romania in Varna on October 9, he added.

This initiative serves Greek interests, as it promotes the use of infrastructures in Greek territory and their interconnection with both Bulgaria and Romania. Moreover, expanding the Greek pipeline system and its interconnection with the other two allied countries in NATO’s East Flank sends a message of strong political will for the cooperation of the three countries within NATO’s framework.

The initiative also strengthens the resilience of the fuel supply infrastructure in NATO’s East Flank. The routing of the expansion of the network of pipelines within Greek territory (Chalkero – Alexandroupolis) and its interconnection will enhance Greece’s footprint within the Alliance’s core task of deterrence & defense.