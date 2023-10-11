Piraeus Port Authority signs new 3-year collective labor agreement

Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) announced on Wednesday the successful completion of the negotiations between the management and the unions (OMYLE) and the signing of the new Collective Labor Agreement with the representatives of the company’s employees with a three-year duration.

As stated by the chairman of the Board of Directors of PPA SA, Yu Zenggang, “the signing of the new contract is the result of the good cooperation between management and employees, as well as the successful financial results. It also expresses the common goal of raising the port of Piraeus to an even higher level.”

The Collective Agreement has already been signed with the Workers’ Union and the Association of Supervisors – Chief Workers.