Hellenic Cables and Jan De Nul sign contract for offshore wind farms in Poland

Hellenic Cables and Jan De Nul signed a contract for the construction, transport and installation of an underwater system of four export cables 220kV HVAC for the Polish offshore wind farms Baltyk II and Baltyk III.

During their operation, the two wind farms developed by the consortium of Equinor and Polenergia will produce enough green electricity to supply more than two million Polish households.

The Baltyk II and Baltyk III wind farms are located in Poland’s economic zone in the Baltic Sea, will have a capacity of 720 MW each and will be connected to the onshore grid via a total of four underwater HVAC cables, with a total length of 256 km. Baltyk II and III will be two of the first operational offshore wind farms in Poland, contributing to the country’s transition to renewable energy.

Hellenic Cables and Jan De Nul continue their partnership on offshore cable projects, having recently announced their collaboration on RWE’s Thor project in Denmark and TenneT’s DolWin Kappa project in Germany. Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design and manufacture of the 220kV HVAC cables at its factory in Corinth, while the Jan De Nul Group will transport, install and protect the underwater export cable system.

The interconnection of the two Baltyk wind farms with the transmission network will be completed in 2026.