Celestyal Cruises excludes Israel from its cruise schedule until end-November

Greek cruise company Celestyal Cruises announced on Tuesday the suspension of its cruises to Israel until the end of November 2023, following the resurgence of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

More specifically, Celestyal CEO, Chris Theofilidis, stated: “As a company, our thoughts are with those affected by the events in Israel. We wish for the safety of all and the speedy return of peace to the country.

We are in coordination with the authorities and the safety, protection and comfort of our passengers remains our highest priority. Following the recommendations of our internal teams and the relevant authorities, we have decided to temporarily exclude Israel from the ‘Three Continents’ cruise schedule, until the end of November this year. Our partners will contact all passengers whose scheduled cruise is affected to inform them of what has been planned in order to ensure their leisure and enjoyment of the trip.”