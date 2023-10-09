Greek agreements for new dry bulk vessels skyrocketed

The Greek agreements to build new dry bulk vessels skyrocketed this year, as despite the uncertainty around “green” technologies, there is a need to renew the fleets.

According to data gathered by “Naftemporiki” from shipping brokerage sources and international data platforms, Greek shipowners have ordered a total of 71 bulk carriers so far in 2023.

In 2022, the “Greeks” ordered only 27 bulkers, based on research published by “Naftemporiki” at the beginning of this year. In other words, this year’s deals have more than doubled, recording an annual increase of almost 163%.

The Chinese are the biggest recipients of this year’s deals, mainly because of low cost. More specifically, a total of 56 ships will be built in Chinese shipyards and the remaining 15 in Japan.

It is noted that the other major shipbuilding country, South Korea, gives priority to other categories of ships, more expensive than bulk carriers, such as LNG – LPG carriers, large containerships and large and medium-sized tankers.

At international level, Chinese shipyards have received orders for 237 bulk carriers, with a total capacity of 19 million dwt, in the nine months of 2023, based on data from the Asian country’s public data platforms. The number of ships has increased by 36% on an annual basis, while the capacity has risen by 61.5%.

The increase in contracts for large bulk carriers, of the capesize type (with a capacity of approximately 180,000 dwt) is also indicative. Specifically, in this year’s nine months, deals were signed for 19 capes, compared to seven in the corresponding period last year.

Who is ordering

Most Greek shipowners are now turning to shipyards to replace older tonnage and build efficient fleets to meet increased regulatory environmental requirements. The most contracts for bulk carriers were signed this year by Sea Traders of George Prokopiou, followed by TMS Dry of George Economou.

In total, bulkers were ordered this year by (based on the number of vessels): Laskaridis Maritime, interests of Thanasis Laskaridis, Meadway Shipping of Kostas Delaportas, Safe Bulkers of Poly V. Chadjioannou, Byzantine Maritime of Marios Stafilopatis, Latsco Marine of Paris Kasidokostas – Latsis, Atlantic Bulk Carriers of the Koumandaros family, Alassia NewShips Management of Nikos V. Chatziioannou, Sea Pioneer Shipping Corporation of Vassilis Bakolitsas, Alpha Bulkers of Anna Angelicoussis, Diana Shipping, led by Semiramis Paleou, Chartworld of Lou Kollakis, Century Bulk Carriers of the Chandris family, Neda Maritime of the Lykiardopoulos family, Globus Maritime Limited of the Fidakis family, Alberta Shipmanagement of Nikolas Inglesis and Blue Seas Shipping of the Sigala family.

A deal that was “under the radar” of the shipping brokerage houses this summer was that of TMS Dry by George Economou in China. More specifically, the Greek shipping company doubled the contracts for large bulk carriers, newcastlemax type (capacity 210,000 dwt) to Cosco, adding four more, with their delivery by the second quarter of 2027. In total, the company has recently ordered eight newcastlemaxes and two medium-sized kamsarmaxes, all in Chinese yards.