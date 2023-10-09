Mitsotakis: Turning Greece and the region into a green energy trading hub

The Prime Ministers of Greece-Bulgaria-Romania participating in a trilateral summit in Varna on Monday stressed the importance of connectivity, with an emphasis on energy and transport, as well as convergence on the basis of common values.

Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, underlined that the excellent relations of the three countries were confirmed as well as the intention to deepen the cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral level. Mitsotakis also referred to the dramatic developments in the Middle East.

“Our meeting is overshadowed by the terrorist attack against Israel. Europe and the whole civilized world have condemned the horrifying images of shooting at civilians and kidnapping people. This must end,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister underlined that Athens, Sofia and Bucharest share the same values. He stressed the role of our country in the energy sector. “Greece wants to play a leading role in energy, to contribute to shielding the energy sufficiency of SE Europe. We continue to invest in renewable energy sources. We want to turn Greece and the region into a green energy trading hub,” he noted.

Regarding the European perspective of the Western Balkans and other neighbors, he said that it can act as a lever of stability.

However, he added that it “goes through the European acquis which means respect for international law and absolute observance of the rules of the Rule of Law.”

He also expressed the hope that the meeting will be renewed, with the next summit taking place in Alexandroupolis. “A city that symbolizes the importance we give to the new interconnectivity of the three countries, always with the support of the EU. We are promoting a model of transnational cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our entire region.”