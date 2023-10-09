Kotsovolos: The imminent sale of Kotsovolos to bring changes in the electronic sector

The imminent sale of the Kotsovolos chain by the English parent company Currys is expected to change the landscape in the market of electrical and electronic goods, according to market representatives.

Analysts estimated that the leading share of Kotsovolos in all the product categories in which it operates is more likely to be distributed to the rest of the organized chains as well as to the companies connected under the umbrella of cooperatives in the sector, as long as there is no investor with a clear strategy and goal.

Therefore, the share of Kotsovolos in technology items and black appliances may be transferred to the rest of the large chains specializing in IT.

However, everything will be decided by the investor who will prevail in the sale of Kotsovolos. According to the latest information, Currys is pushing for the completion of the deal by the end of October, provided that an offer is submitted based on the target of the English parent company, which far exceeds 200 million euros.

Prospective investors are currently in the second phase of the procedure and they are soon expected to submit the final offers.

Candidates

Regarding the prospective stakeholders, things have changed. More specifically, the prospect of funds expressing interest in the acquisition of the company seems to be decreasing, although nothing should be ruled out until the last moment.

A Romanian chain of electrical and electronic goods seems to have expressed interest as well as a Bulgarian company of electrical and electronic goods owned by an experienced businessman in retail.

A Greek company, which, however, has not been officially confirmed, is PPC, which has the money to meet the financial demands of Currys, and is reportedly willing to make a strong impact in retail with a wide spread of its presence through the network of Kotsovolos, but the question is the development strategy of the specific project over time.