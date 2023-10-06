Exports: New ‘plunge’ in August – The trade deficit shrank to 2.746 billion

Greek exports recorded a new decline in August, while imports also moved on a downward trajectory, with the trade deficit shrinking to 2.746 billion euros.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the total value of exports amounted to 3,637.5 million euros in August in comparison with 4,816.8 million euros in August 2022, recording a drop of 24.5%.

The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in August 2023 a drop of 371.4 million euros or 14.3% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in August 2023 recorded a drop of 370.6 million euros or 14.3%, in comparison with August 2022.

The total value of imports amounted to 6,383.6 million euros in August 2023 compared to 7,768.5 million euros in August 2022, recording a drop of 17.8%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in August 2023 recorded a drop of 79.0 million euros or 1.7% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in August 2023 recorded a drop of 68.1 million euros or 1.5%, in comparison with August 2022.

As a result, the deficit of the trade balance, in August 2023 amounted to 2,746.1 million euros in comparison with 2,951.7 million euros in August 2022, recording a drop of 7.0%. The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in August 2023 recorded an increase of 292.4 million euros or 14.2% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in August 2023 recorded an increase of 302.5 million euros or 14.8%, in comparison with August 2022.