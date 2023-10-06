GEK TERNA denies press reports about a merger with TERNA Energy

GEK TERNA denied press reports saying that it was planning the acquisition of TERNA Energy.

“GEK TERNA S.A. announced that following unsubstantiated market rumors and relevant press reports regarding potential plan to proceed to the acquisition of the total shares of its subsidiary, TERNA ENERGY through a share and/or cash offer, categorically denies that such planning exists in the context of the implementation of the Group’s strategic plan,” the company said in a statement.

“The company remains focused on the execution of its investment plan, as this has been presented and analyzed to the investment community,” it added.