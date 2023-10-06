DESFA: New model of LNG auction process at the Revythoussa terminal

DESFA adopts the new model of LNG auction process for the commitment of unloading slots at the Revythoussa terminal, with the main features being the ability to allocate capacity over a 15-year horizon (compared to a 5-year period previously) and shortening the duration of the auctions.

The new model, presented by the management, aims to provide access to Revythoussa LNG terminal with transparent procedures and without discrimination between users – from Greece and abroad – who wish to gain access to the facility.

It was underlined that the provision of LNG capacity on a long-term basis has a number of benefits. Among other things, it allows users to plan the supply of natural gas on a long-term basis, thus ensuring much more competitive prices compared to the spot market. At the same time, the long-term planning regarding the availability of capacity (i.e. the commitment of “slots” at the terminal facilities) also contributes to strengthening the security of supply of the country, but also of the wider region.

For 2024, the auction will start next Monday (October 9), while for the following years until 2038 the auctions will be held every week so that the process will be completed by January 2024.

It is recalled that the previous auction for the commitment of slots at the Revythoussa LNG Terminal for the period 2023-2027 had attracted strong interest from both domestic and international users.