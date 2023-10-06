Finance Ministry: Six initiatives for the banks

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis outlined six initiatives to support the banking sector, during his speech at an event entitled “EU Banking Sector for Southern Europe” held by the Hellenic Bank Association (HBA) for the celebration of the 95th anniversary.

Hatzidakis pointed out that “it is our priority to support both the robustness and the competitiveness of the banking sector. By offering competitive financial products to small and large businesses, the banking sector can help them modernize and expand their operations to become competitive in the global market.”

He underlined this must be combined with the availability of attractive financing opportunities for Greek households. “It goes without saying that a basic condition for the banking sector to be able to provide effective support to the Greek economy is to be healthy and competitive on its own,” he noted.

In this direction, as he said, the following are being promoted: