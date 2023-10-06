Construction groups fighting for Attiki Odos and BOAK

The battle between the major construction groups for the concession contracts continues with the Northern Road Axis of Crete (BOAK), while the competition for the Attiki Road attracts the interest of the investors.

The joint venture of VINCI Highways – VINCI Concessions – Mytilineos S.A. – Mobility Partner, with an offer of 3.106 billion euros, runner-up preferred investor, for the new Attiki Road concession contract, has filed an appeal against the procedure at the Hellenic Single Public Procurement Authority (HSPPA).

It cited mainly procedural issues regarding the way in which the financial sufficiency of GEK Terna’s offer is structured. The latter with an offer of 3.270 billion euros, has been selected by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) as the preferred investor for the operation, maintenance and exploitation of the urban highway for a period of 25 years.

The Vinci – Mytilineos consortium also requested the examination of the digital systems of the HRADF by its own experts, without, however, coming up with any finding.

In any case, there will be a delay in the procedures and it is possible that the contract for the re-concession of the highway will not be signed before the expiry of the current one, in October 2024.

Large construction groups target these contracts and concessions as they guarantee stable income from dividends, tolls and availability payments.

In this context, a great battle will be fought in the next period for the concession of BOAK with a construction object of the order of 1.7 billion euros.

The next major concession is the one that includes the extensions of the Attiki Road to Lavrio, Rafina and Vouliagmenis Avenue, with an estimated budget that will exceed 1 billion euros.