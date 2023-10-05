MYTILINEOS undertakes the EPC of the largest solar park in the UK

Mytilineos Energy & Metals announced on Thursday the signing of a contract with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners for the construction of a 373 MW solar farm in the UK.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on low-carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investments and operating asset management in USA, UK and Australia.

More specifically, it concerns the Cleve Hill Solar Park which is currently the largest licensed solar project in the country. It is located in Kent and is expected to be completed in early 2025. The value of the contract for Mytilineos is £114.09 million (approximately €130 million).

Mytilineos will undertake the study, procurement and construction of the photovoltaic park that will produce 373,922 GWh of “green” energy every year, which will be able to meet the needs of 100,000 households and displace 164,450 CO2 pollutants from the atmosphere. The project is expected to be further enhanced with a battery storage system.

Mytilineos is already established in the United Kingdom as a top Energy Contractor having constructed and commissioned more than 439 MW solar projects, with a vast portfolio of 732 MW/1.18 GWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that support increased penetration and optimization of the operation of renewables into the energy mix.

The Company consolidates its position in the UK and Ireland, it aims to support both countries’ goals for decarbonization. Thus, it has developed and currently has under construction a pipeline of 356 MW solar projects, while it continues to seek for the further development of RES projects.