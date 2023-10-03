Metrostar Management close to the sale of two modern aframax tankers

Metrostar Management is reportedly very close to a very profitable sale of two modern aframax tankers.

These are the ships “Crudemed” and “Crudesun”, with a carrying capacity of 115,000 dwt, which according to sources, they are heading to a new owner with a particularly significant profit, which may exceed 50 million dollars.

The two ships, which reportedly changed hands about two months ago, were delivered by Daehan Shipbuilding to the company of Theodoros Angelopoulos family in 2018. The cost of their acquisition was 86 million dollars in total.

The market for tankers has been upgraded over the last two years and is seen remaining at high levels in 2024. As a result there are no modern tankers available for sale in the market leading to higher prices.

The tanker market was in the doldrums over the previous years as the pandemic curbed global oil consumption and shrank demand for tonnage. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February changed the picture, after the imposition of sanctions on Russian oil disrupted the classic transport routes of the “black gold”, increased freight rates for ships, while the demand for ‘used’ capacity skyrocketed. At the same time, however, it also boosted the shipbuilding industry, since after many years the shipping companies returned to the shipyards for tankers.