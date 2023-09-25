Budget: Primary surplus of 5.596 billion euros in Jan-Aug

The Greek budget recorded a primary surplus of 5.596 billion euros in January-August compared to a surplus target of 2.314 billion euros and a primary surplus of 19 million euros in the corresponding period in 2022, the finance ministry said.

More specifically, in an amended cash basis, the state budget showed a deficit of 92 million euros in the 8-month period, from a budget target for a deficit of 2.426 billion and a shortfall of 4.105 billion euros in the same period last year.

Net revenue was 43.118 billion euros, up 0.1% from targets. Regular budget revenue was 47.636 billion, up 1.8% from targets. Tax revenue was 39.838 billion, up 9.2% from targets, reflecting an increase in VAT revenue by 805 million euros, a decline in special consumption tax revenue by 60 million euros, an increase in property taxes by 10 million euros, a rise in income tax revenue by 1.710 billion euros. Tax returns totaled 4.517 billion euros, up 772 million from targets, while Public Investment Programme revenue was 2.352 billion, down 988 million form targets.

Budget spending totaled 43.210 billion euros in the January-August period, down 2.273 billion from targets and lower by 127 million compared with the corresponding period in 2022. Regular budget spending was down 1.484 billion euros from targets. Public Investment Programme spending totaled 5.842 billion euros, down 789 million from targets.