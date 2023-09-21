Insurance companies: 6,011 claims so far after storm ‘Daniel’

According to the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies, the autopsy and damage recording mechanisms for compensation to the insured households and businesses affected by the storm ‘Daniel’ are proceeding very quickly.

According to the first record, 6,011 claims have been submitted so far by the insurance companies.

The data came from 24 insurance companies, which are estimated to represent 97.6% of property insurance companies.

Of these, 4,307 concern property insurance (1,714 residences, 2,032 businesses, 69 industrial facilities, 116 technical projects and 376 photovoltaic systems). The remaining 1,699 were for car insurance and 5 for boat insurance.

A detailed record will follow including the amount of damage, compensation amounts and insured funds by category and their geographical distribution. The results will be made available upon the completion of the report.