Hatzidakis: Greece firmly on fiscal stability and reform path

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis attended the informal Eurogroup meeting held together with Ecofin, in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

Hatzidakis underlined that Greece remains on the path of fiscal stability and reforms. The minister also met with the German and French finance ministers.

During the Eurogroup, Hatzidakis referred to the priorities of the Greek government’s economic policy, underlining that Greece, based on the progress it has achieved over the last four years, will remain on the path of fiscal stability and will proceed decisively with the reforms that must be completed, focusing among others on the fight against tax evasion.

“In Greece, economic growth rates remain at satisfactory levels, taking into account the broader picture and the slowdown in the eurozone economy. According to the latest figures, Greece recorded a growth rate of 2.7% on an annual basis in the second quarter as a result of the increase in investments and exports,” Hatzidakis stressed adding that the recovery of the investment grade by DBRS rating agency was an positive development for Greece.