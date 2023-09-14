Port of Piraeus: 85% jump in cruise passengers in 8 months

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) participated with its own stand in the European cruise exhibition “Seatrade Europe, Cruise & River Cruise Convention 2023”, which took place from September 6-8 in Hamburg, and promoted the Greek port cruise industry.

This is one of the most important exhibitions in the cruise sector and brings together all the leaders of the industry, who have the opportunity to exchange views and discuss the latest trends and developments around cruising based on innovation, excellence and sustainability.

Through its participation, PPA highlighted the high-level cruise port services of the port of Piraeus.

Piraeus port is among the top cruise ports in the Mediterranean. In the period January – August 2023 it recorded an 85% increase in the total number of cruise passengers in the port of Piraeus compared to 2022, a total of 928,357 passengers compared to 500,905, with 78% of the ships and 55% of the passengers being ships and homeporting passengers, i.e. ships that start the cruise from the port of Piraeus, with arrivals reaching 478 in 2023 compared to 419 in 2023, up 14%.