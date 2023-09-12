Greece-China cooperation conference on shipping finance

The Export-Import Bank of China offers financing and guarantees for the construction of more than 100 ships of Greek interests, the president of the bank, Ren Shenguin, said in an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the “One Belt, One Road” Initiative. The event took place at the Maritime Club of Greece and was organized by the Embassy of China in Greece and the Association of Banking and Finance Executives of Hellenic Shipping.

As Ren Shengjun noted, the bank is one of the world’s leading ship financing organizations, and the marine credit products it provides cover both shipbuilding and the shipping supply chain.

“It supports”, he added: “the Greek shipowners in the order of more than 100 ships of various types in China, providing financing and guarantees of billions of dollars. The bank will continue to promote maritime financial cooperation between China and Greece within the framework of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ Initiative through four specific proposals.”

China’s Ambassador to Greece, Xiao Junzheng, said that shipping finance plays a key role in ensuring the smooth operation of the shipping industry and global supply chains, providing vital stability to the latter. Considering the enormous size of China’s and Greece’s fleets, the shipping and financial circles of the two countries contribute significantly to global trade and economic growth. China’s shipping finance has been developing rapidly over the last years with its financial institutions continuously increasing their support for shipping. As our countries are two major shipping powers, China is willing to seize the opportunities offered by the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and work with its Greek friends to better understand the future of shipping financing and to share the growth opportunities it will offer.

George Xiradakis, President of the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping, stated that Sino-Greek shipping cooperation has a long history. For decades, the Greek merchant fleet has been carrying a large percentage of Chinese imports and exports, and our countries’ cooperation in shipping finance is progressing smoothly. The Export-Import Bank of China is one of the first financial institutions that supported the maritime financial cooperation of our countries, something that the Greek side particularly appreciates. We expect that in the future the two countries will further deepen their friendly exchanges and cooperation, reaping mutual benefit.

The Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece, Theodore Pelagidis, stated that in today’s complex and fluid international environment, the messages of dialogue and cooperation sent by the joint construction of the “One Belt, One Road” Initiative are becoming increasingly important. China is one of the most important trading partners of Greece and Europe, while the port of Piraeus has become a crossroads that connects the Maritime Silk Road with Europe. Today, thanks to the steady growth of the Greek economy and the growth of China’s middle class, new opportunities are being created for the whole world, including Greece. The Greek side looks forward to the continuous deepening and expansion of our countries’ friendship and cooperation in the future.

Representatives of the shipping and financial sectors of China and Greece discussed the content and operation of the financing policies of the Export-Import Bank of China, significantly promoting Sino-Greek exchanges and cooperation in the field of shipping finance and the joint exploitation of business opportunities, supporting the development of shipbuilding and maritime trade of the two countries.