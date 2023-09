Greece’s return to the investment grade status is “good news”, EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

“The fact that Greece returned to the investment grade is good news, for the EU, the eurozone and especially for Greece,” Gentiloni said.

“This positive news is very important since in the last few months Greece faced a number of natural disasters, and from both a macro-economic and economic point of view this progress is very good for the country,” he added.